Rita Ann Winchenbach, 82, of Hopkinton former longtime resident of Ashland passed away Sunday June 9th. She was the wife of the late Jay Winchenbach and daughter of the late John and Josephine (Pascucci) Tennaro. Rita worked as an executive secretary for Fenwall Corp in Ashland for many years retiring in 2000. She was a longtime member of St. Cecilias Parish in Ashland. Mrs. Winchenbach is survived by her brother, John Jack Tennaro and his wife Karen of Milford, cousins, Josephine Jo Foster of Hopkinton and Rosalie Pavia and her husband Edward of Dennis, sister in law, Lynn Winchenbach, nephews, John and Matthew Tennaro, niece, Marisa Consigli, and several additional nieces, nephews, and cousins. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Wed. June 12th at 9:00am in St. Cecilias Parish, 54 Esty St. Ashland, MA. Calling hours will be held Tuesday from 4:00-7:00 PM in the Matarese Funeral Home, 325 Main St. Ashland. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to the , 3 Speen St, Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701 www.mataresefuneral.com Published in MetroWest Daily News on June 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary