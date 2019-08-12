Home

Slattery Funeral Home
40 Pleasant Street
Marlborough, MA 01752
(508) 485-0225
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
SLATTERY FUNERAL HOME, INC
40 PLEASANT ST.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. MATTHIAS CHURCH
409 HEMENWAY ST.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Burial
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
ST. MARY'S CEMETERY
BEACH ST.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Rita Cincotta


1919 - 2019
Rita Cincotta Obituary
Rita (Sawyer) Cincotta, 100, died peacefully on Friday, August 9, 2019 with her children by her side. Born in Marlborough, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Laura (Madden) Sawyer and the wife of the late John V. Cincotta, Sr. Rita, would have celebrated her 101st birthday on Sep- tember 12. She had been employed at the former Allens Department Store in Marlborough prior to becoming a receptionist at the Raytheon Company, from which she retired in 1983. She loved playing cards with her friends, was a member of the Ace of Cubs, the Immaculate Conception Parish, the Holy Rosary Sodality and a true sports fan with Ted Williams and Tom Brady as her favorites. For many years she volunteered at Marlborough Hospital. She is survived by her sons, John V. Cincotta, Jr, and his wife Frances of Hudson, and Richard Cincotta and his wife Linda of Marlborough, her daughters, Suzanne Foti and her husband Lawrence of Hudson and Judith DAngelo and her husband George of Hudson, and was lovingly known as Gram to her 10 grandchildren and Nana to her 18 great- grandchildren. She was also the sister of the late Francis Sawyer and Arthur Bud Sawyer and Eleanor Sawyer. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 4-7 pm at the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, August 16 at 10:00 am at St. Matthias Church, 409 Hemenway St., Marlborough, MA. Burial will follow at the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Beach St., Marlborough. Donation may be made to St. Jude Childrens Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Way, Memphis, TN 38105
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 12, 2019
