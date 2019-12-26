|
Rita E. Davis, 95, died peacefully December 21, 2019. Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Charles E. and Annie M. (McNeil) Leonard and was a graduate of Watertown High School. Rita moved to Hopkinton in 1965 where she loved the beautiful views from her house on the lake and summers at her cottage on the Cape. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church, Hopkinton, where she enjoyed many years singing in the choir. She was deeply devoted to her family and the Catholic church. One of her many highlights was a trip to Ireland and the opportunity to kiss the Blarney Stone. She was the last of the Kruger Road "old-timers". She is survived by her children Judith Vohden and husband Allen of West Simsbury, CT, Kenneth Bates of Framingham, John Davis and Joseph Davis of Hopkinton and Sara Deeb and husband Carl of Fort Washington, MD. She also leaves 13 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by William J. Bates and Stanley J. Davis and also her son William J. Bates. The family extends its appreciation to Jason and the Reflections staff at The Residence at Valley Farm, Ashland for the wonderful care she received in her final years. A funeral service will be held Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Callanan Cronin Funeral Home, 34 Church Street. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Hopkinton. Visitation will take place prior to the funeral service from 9:00 to 10:45 a.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pine Street Inn, 444 Harrison Avenue Boston, MA 02118.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Dec. 26, 2019