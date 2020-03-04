Home

POWERED BY

Services
John C Bryant Funeral Home
56 Pemberton Road
Wayland, MA 01778
(508) 653-4220
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
John C Bryant Funeral Home
56 Pemberton Road
Wayland, MA 01778
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:15 AM
John C Bryant Funeral Home
56 Pemberton Road
Wayland, MA 01778
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Warren
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Joy Gordon (Smith) Warren


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita Joy Gordon (Smith) Warren Obituary
Rita Joy (Smith) Gordon Warren died peacefully and comfortably on March 2, 2020 following a period of declining health. She was born on August 27, 1940 in Glendale, CA the youngest daughter of the late Constance V (McLean) and Eddie Smith. `At the young age of 19, Rita captured the heart of her first husband George Gordon currently of New Hampshire and Florida. Rita was a devoted wife, an adored sister, a beloved mother, a cherished grandmother, a treasured great-grandmother, and a loyal friend. Rita will be remembered for her affectionate spirit, compassionate soul, kind heart, remarkable resilience and inspirational courage. Rita endured a life so challenging it would have defeated most. She inherited a life wrought with pain, ignorance, and intolerance. Yet, she persevered, overcame and passed down the gift of love, value of compassion and virtue of acceptance. Ritas spirit is the embodiment of "joy". Ritas passing will leave a deep void in the lives of everyone who knew and loved her. Rita will be profoundly missed by her surviving sisters, Patricia Smith and Sandra Hebb both of Marlborough. Her children; Cheryl Hogan and her husband Jim of Wayland; Michael Gordon and his wife Kathy of Weston; Bonnie Gordon of Midvale, UT and David Gordon and his husband JayR of Henderson, NV. Cherished grandmother of Asia and JC, Bailey, Dan, Dylan, John, Kaitlyn, Tim and Tyler. Great-grandmother of Connor, Elise, James, Laylah and Tobias and her many close friends including Laurie Profit of Wayland and Pam Simmons of Resident Care in Marlborough. She was the wife of the late Arthur Warren who died in 2006. Memorial Visitations will be held on Saturday March 7, 2020 from 9:00 am to 10:00 am, followed by services from 10:00 am to 11:15 am at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Road (off route 30) Wayland, MA 01778. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts in Ritas memory may be sent to the or an organization that assists people who are challenged with bipolar and depression. For condolences and directions please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -