Rita Joy (Smith) Gordon Warren died peacefully and comfortably on March 2, 2020 following a period of declining health. She was born on August 27, 1940 in Glendale, CA the youngest daughter of the late Constance V (McLean) and Eddie Smith. `At the young age of 19, Rita captured the heart of her first husband George Gordon currently of New Hampshire and Florida. Rita was a devoted wife, an adored sister, a beloved mother, a cherished grandmother, a treasured great-grandmother, and a loyal friend. Rita will be remembered for her affectionate spirit, compassionate soul, kind heart, remarkable resilience and inspirational courage. Rita endured a life so challenging it would have defeated most. She inherited a life wrought with pain, ignorance, and intolerance. Yet, she persevered, overcame and passed down the gift of love, value of compassion and virtue of acceptance. Ritas spirit is the embodiment of "joy". Ritas passing will leave a deep void in the lives of everyone who knew and loved her. Rita will be profoundly missed by her surviving sisters, Patricia Smith and Sandra Hebb both of Marlborough. Her children; Cheryl Hogan and her husband Jim of Wayland; Michael Gordon and his wife Kathy of Weston; Bonnie Gordon of Midvale, UT and David Gordon and his husband JayR of Henderson, NV. Cherished grandmother of Asia and JC, Bailey, Dan, Dylan, John, Kaitlyn, Tim and Tyler. Great-grandmother of Connor, Elise, James, Laylah and Tobias and her many close friends including Laurie Profit of Wayland and Pam Simmons of Resident Care in Marlborough. She was the wife of the late Arthur Warren who died in 2006. Memorial Visitations will be held on Saturday March 7, 2020 from 9:00 am to 10:00 am, followed by services from 10:00 am to 11:15 am at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Road (off route 30) Wayland, MA 01778. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts in Ritas memory may be sent to the or an organization that assists people who are challenged with bipolar and depression. For condolences and directions please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 4, 2020