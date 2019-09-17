|
|
Rita M. (Healy) Lewis, 97, died Friday, September 13, 2019 after a long period of failing health. She was born in Cambridge, the daughter of the late John and Alice (Hicks) Healy, lived much of her young life in the Boston area before moving to Natick and ultimately to Marlborough. Mrs. Lewis worked many years at the make up counter at Filenes department store. Rita enjoyed spending her time listening to music, particularly Frank Sinatra music and loved to dance. She liked to play golf and was a life long fan of the Boston Red Sox. Rita spent as much time as possible travelling with Florida and Cape Cod amongst her favorite places to visit. Her greatest joy though was spending time with her children, grandchildren and now great grandchildren. She is survived by one son; Dennis Hunt of Marlborough, four daughters; Susan Wilhelm of Scottsville Virginia, Marcia Wilks of Libertyville Illinois, Deborah Toomey of Potomac Maryland and Janet Pendergast of Wyomissing Pennsylvania, fifteen grandchildren and twenty six great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Her funeral will be held on Thursday at 11:00 p.m. in the Short and Rowe Funeral Home (www.shortfuneral.com), 95 West Main St. Marlborough. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday morning from 9:30 | 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Arlington In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Saint Vincent DePaul Society, 18 Canton St. Stoughton Ma 02072
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Sept. 17, 2019