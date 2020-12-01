Robert A. Bartoli,, 71, a longtime Framingham resident died Thursday, November 26, 2020 at UMASS Memorial Medical Center following a lengthy illness. Born in Framingham on October 13, 1949, he was the son of the late Liborio (Joe) Bartoli and Viola M. (Valentini) Bartoli. Roberts family and friends will honor and remember his life at a date to be announced. Arrangements by the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home of Framingham. For online tributes, or to share a memory with his family, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com
