Robert A. Bartoli
1949 - 2020
{ "" }
Robert A. Bartoli,, 71, a longtime Framingham resident died Thursday, November 26, 2020 at UMASS Memorial Medical Center following a lengthy illness. Born in Framingham on October 13, 1949, he was the son of the late Liborio (Joe) Bartoli and Viola M. (Valentini) Bartoli. Roberts family and friends will honor and remember his life at a date to be announced. Arrangements by the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home of Framingham. For online tributes, or to share a memory with his family, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com.

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home
11 Lincoln St
Framingham, MA 01702
(508) 875-4747
