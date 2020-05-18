|
|
Robert A. Federico of Bonita Springs, FL passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 at home. Bob was a seasonal resident of Bonita Springs in 1998, also calling Shrewsbury, MA home after spending most of his life in Framingham, MA. Bob was born April 21, 1933 in Newton, MA, the son of the late Ferdinand and Gina (Santospago) Federico. Bob is predeceased by his wife of 61 years, Frances Federico. Mr. Federico worked as a medical equipment technician for Hewlett Packard for 35 years before retiring in 1990. Bob then worked in several positions, including roles with Congressman Chet Atkins; the Framingham District Court; the Framingham Housing Development Authority; and finally retiring from the Purchasing Department of the Middlesex County Sheriff's Department. Bob was active in local and state politics throughout his life, cherished time with his family, and in his later years enjoyed spending time with Fran on Cape Cod during the summer. Survivors include his loving daughters Gina Federico and her spouse Karen Anderson of Waterloo, WI; Theresa Burns and her husband Patrick of Shrewsbury, MA; cherished granddaughter, Kirsten Gomez of Aberdeen, MD; and great-granddaughters Evelynne, Lilliana, Mia, and Aria. A funeral service will be held on May 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home, 28300 Tamiami Trail So., Bonita Springs, FL. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. In accordance with CDC guidelines, the funeral home will have social distancing measures in place. Additional services will be held in Shrewsbury, MA at a later date and will be announced. Those who wish to offer condolences to the family may do so by visiting www.Shikany FuneralHome.com Memorial contributions in Bob's name may be made to the Framingham Heart Study at www.framinghamheartstudy.org.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 18, 2020