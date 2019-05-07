Robert "Bob" A. Valli, Jr. died unexpectedly April 30, 2019 at age 53. Bob loved his occupation as a manufacturing and quality engineer. He was an avid outdoorsman and an active member of the Southborough Rod and Gun Club. He particularly enjoyed skeet shooting and fishing. Bob also enjoyed working in his shed on snowblowers, lawnmowers, and whatever needed fixing. He never saw a flashlight he didn't like. He is survived by his daughters, Jessica and Monica Valli of Holliston, his mother, Joanna Valli of Ashland, his sister, Julie Damigella of Holliston, her husband Tony, their children, Anna and Anthony, Bob's ex-spouse, Carey Valli of Natick, and extended family. A celebration of his life will be held on Thursday, May 16th from 4-8 pm at La Cantina Italiana, 911 Waverly St., Framingham. All are welcome to attend. Donations in Bobs name can be made to the Framingham Heart Study Research Fund, 73 Mt. Wayte Ave, Suite 2, Framingham, MA 01702-5827. www.mataresefuneral.com. Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary