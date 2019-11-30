|
MSG Robert Bob H. Luther, 87, of Hudson, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Saint Patricks Manor in Framingham, surrounded by his loving family, after a period of declining health. He is survived by his beloved wife Emma Jean (Guthrie) Luther. There will be no calling hours. A Celebration of his life will be held at 10:30 am on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Hudson First United Methodist Church, 34 Felton St., Hudson, MA, followed by interment in Forestvale Cemetery in Hudson. Please visit www.tighehamilton.com for the complete obituary.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Nov. 30, 2019