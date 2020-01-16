|
|
Robert C. Casavant, 64, of Natick passed away on January 4, 2020 in the comfort of his own home that he bought and rebuilt with his wife. Beloved husband of the late Nancy A. (Paul) Casavant. Devoted father of Katie Casavant DeFlumere and her husband William of Natick. Brother of Paul Casavant and his wife Nel of Ashland, Don Wigglesworth of Douglas, and the late Denise Casavant. Son of the late Victor Casavant and Jeannine E. (Atkins) Wigglesworth. Stepson of the late Dwight H. Wigglesworth. Brother in law of Sandy Weston of Scottsdale, AZ and William Paul and his wife Patricia of North Smithfield, RI. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Robert was born on March 17, 1955 St. Patricks Day. He graduated Natick High School in 1974. Robert was a longtime member of the Natick Post 1724. He worked and lived in Natick his whole life. He enjoyed rebuilding classic cars and was an avid coin collector. Visiting Hours in the Chapel of the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home 4 Park Street NATICK COMMON on Saturday January 18 th from 12-2pm. Followed by a Funeral Service at 2pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment is Private. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Robert may be made to the 30 Speen St. Framingham, MA 01701. For directions and guestbook please visit www.everett funeral.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jan. 16, 2020