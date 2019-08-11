Home

John C Bryant Funeral Home
56 Pemberton Road
Wayland, MA 01778
(508) 653-4220
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John C Bryant Funeral Home
56 Pemberton Road
Wayland, MA 01778
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
John C Bryant Funeral Home
56 Pemberton Road
Wayland, MA 01778
Robert C. Paige


1953 - 2019
Robert C. Paige Obituary
Robert C. Bob Paige, 66, of Ft. Myers, FL and formerly of Cochituate died peacefully of natural causes at his resid- ence in Florida on Saturday, August 3, 2019. He was born in Needham on May 30, 1953 the son of the late Calvin E. Paige and Ruth (Gaertner) Perry. Bob is survived by his brother Bruce C. Paige of Westborough. He was the brother-in-law of the late Mary S. (Howe) Paige who died in 2013. He was the uncle of Kendall Paige of Westborough and Whitney Paige Letendre, her husband Kevin Letendre and their children Kennedy Mary Letendre, Remington Lilian Latendre and Hunter David Latendre all of Milford. Bob had been a long time resident of Cochituate moving to Fort Myers seven years ago. He was a graduate of Wayland High School with the Class of 1971. Before retiring, he was an accomplished self-employed plumber throughout the Metrowest area. He enjoyed doing many home improvements and keeping active and always lending a hand to others. He loved boating and rides on his motorcycle both in New England and in Florida. He will be remembered by all the lives that he touched in his 66 years. Visitations will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Road (off Rte, 30), Cochituate Village, Wayland. Bobs funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 10:00 am at the funeral home followed by interment in Lakeview Cemetery in Cochituate. For those who desire, gifts in his memory may be sent to the , 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451 For condolences and directions please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 11, 2019
