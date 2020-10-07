Robert Coe

Robert Kimball (Bob) Coe of Sudbury, MA passed away peacefully in his sleep on October 3, 2020. He was 82. Born in 1937 to Donald and Katharine Coe, he lived in Newton, MA and Upper Darby, PA before moving with his family to Vicksburg, MS in 1940. He graduated from Carr Central High School in 1955, where he was a member of the All-State Band, and worked summers with his father in the Army Corps of Engineers, mapping the Mississippi River. He received his BS in Mathematics from Yale University in 1959 and his MS in Engineering Science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 1962. Following his employment at United Aircraft, he co-founded Softech, an early software development company based in Waltham, MA. He subsequently worked at Raytheon in Sudbury, Xerox Corporation, and finally for the MIS Department in the City of Cambridge until his retirement in 2016. Bob was an active participant in Sudbury life, serving as the Moderator of the Sudbury Water District for 27 years. He was a perennial colorful character at the Sudbury Town Meeting, and he played bugle calls annually at the towns Memorial Day celebration. He was an avid amateur photographer, contributing to a variety of online forums, and he took several of the pictures featured on the City of Cambridge website. A proud alumnus of Yale, he attended every class reunion and served as an alumni interviewer for many years. He was planning a relocation to Rydal, Pennsylvania at the time of his death. He is survived by his loving wife, Martha; son Tom and his wife Denise; daughter Betsy and her husband Shep; grandchildren Angela, Nia, Jimmy, Oakley & Justin; and brother Richard and his wife Penny. Burial will be private in Newburyport, with a memorial service planned for after the coronavirus pandemic. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Salvation Army, and if Bob were still with us, he would strongly encourage you to vote for Joe Biden in the upcoming election. Family services are entrusted under the care of Craft-Givnish of Abington, PA 215-659-2000. To share your fondest memory of Bob, please visit: www.lifecelebration.com