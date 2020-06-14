Robert D. McNally, 100, died on Thursday June 11, 2020 following a brief illness. Born in Boston he was the son of the late Martin & Katherine (Gallagher) McNally, and the beloved husband of 68 years to Mary F. (Gallivan) McNally. Bob was a graduate of Northeastern University, and proudly served his country in the Marshall Islands in the Navy during WWII. He had a love for trains and travelling by train, so it is only fitting that he met the love of his life Mary while they were commuting by train into Boston. They married and settled in Framingham to raise their family. Bob worked his way up to Vice President of an insurance company, and was a long time Town Meeting member in Framingham. Besides Mary, he leaves his children, Michael of Framingham, and Anne Bouvier & her husband Thomas of Marlborough, his grandchildren, Shannon and Stefanie McNally of Methuen, Erica Thayer of Clinton, and Kelly Martin & her husband Armando of Northboro, and his great grandchildren, James and Mila. He was predeceased by his sister Claire McCracken. Considering current health restrictions, Bobs family and friends will honor, remember and celebrate his life privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to: Brookhaven Hospice, 114 Turnpike Rd., Suite 206, Westborough, MA 01581. Arrangements by the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home of Framingham. For online tributes, or to share a memory with his family, kindly visit www. mccarthyfh.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jun. 14, 2020.