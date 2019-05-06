|
Old Orchard Beach, Robert D. Mullen Sr, 83, of Kavanaugh Road passed away Friday May 3, 2019 at the Pine Point Nursing Home in Scarborough. He was born in Boston, MA June 7, 1935 the son of John and Alice Bickford Mullen. Robert attended schools in Massachusetts and graduated from Melrose High School in 1954. He served in the US Navel Reserves and while there he taught classes in Electrical Engineering. Robert owned and operated his own company C& S Energy in Natick for many years until his retirement in 1995. He was a member and Past President of Metro West Rotary and was a member of the Chamber of Commerce. Robert and his companion Jean Phillips moved to Ft. Myers FL. They lived there until they bough a home in Cider Hills, Old Orchard Beach in 2005. Survivors include his companion of over 30 years Jean Phillips of Old Orchard Beach, 4 sons Robert D. Mullen Jr of Ware, MA, Steven J. Mullen of Palm Springs, CA, Timothy P. Mullen of Bellingham, MA and Joseph E. Mullen of Marlborough, MA and a daughter Carol M. Rogers of Holliston, MA, and a sister Elaine Kestle of Reading, MA, 11 grandchildren and 3 great grand- children. Friends and relatives may call at the Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home 365 Main St, Saco Maine Friday from 10 to 11AM. A 11:00 AM memorial service will immediately follow at the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date For those wishing to make memorial contributions in his memory please consider Compassious Hospice 163 US Route 1, Scarborough, Maine
