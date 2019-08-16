|
Robert E. Grimes, 92, of Rockport, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Beaumont Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Westborough. He was the son of the late Evelyn (Griffin) and Elliot Grimes. He was the husband of 23 years to the late Mary Murphy Twomey Grimes. Robert is survived by his brother, David Grimes of Vero Beach, FL.; his cousins, Nancy and Victor Pallazola of Rockport, MA, Richard and Claire Griffin of Tacoma, WA; and his step-daughter, Anita Phipps of Holliston. Bob will be fondly remembered by many residents and staff of the Salmon Health Community where he resided for the past 17 years. From Whitney Place to Whitney Suites to Beaumont in Westborough, the family would like to extend thanks to all these friends for so many memories. A graveside interment will take place on Tuesday, August 20th at 11:00 a.m. at Beech Grove Cemetery in Rockport. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Arrangements are under the care of the Chesmore Funeral Home of Holliston. www. ChesmoreFuneralHome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 16, 2019