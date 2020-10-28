Robert E. Lang of Natick passed away on October 20, 2020. He was the loving father of Maia Dendinger of Bangor, ME. He was the son of the late Martha and Robert Lang of Natick. Brother to 5 older sisters, Judy Mitchell and her husband Roy of Natick, Nancy Brenner and her husband Richard of Fairfield, CT, Susan Clark and the late Peter of Natick, Carole Santello and her partner Robert Molvar of Lexington, and Janet Sherman and her husband Dana of Natick. Favorite uncle to 29 nieces and nephews. Uncle Rob had a large family and many friends. He leaves his loving and caring girlfriend Linda Feeley. Robert Lang was a truly remarkable person. No one who met him, even briefly, could easily forget him. He was funny, friendly, and a character - loud on the outside, but quiet and kind hearted on the inside. Aside from his family, who he loved deeply and unconditionally, his passions included music, history, fishing, and his cats, whom he always spoiled. He was a thoughtful and sensitive man, whose rambunctious outward personality inspired laughter and joy in those around him. A private graveside service will be held for family in Dell Park Cemetery, 163 Pond St, Natick. For guest book please visit www.everettfuneral.com
