|
|
Robert E. Priore, 74, of Uxbridge passed away on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 at the Milford Regional Medical Center, Milford. He was the husband of Susan E. (Fahey) Priore. Mr. Priore had been employed as an electrician and later as the Energy Network Coordinator at Wellesley College in Wellesley for 37 years before his retirement in 2007. Robert was born in 1946 in Natick, the son of the late Palmerino J. and Carmella (Grassey) Priore and had been a resident of Natick before moving to Uxbridge in 2007. Mr. Priore was a U.S Air Force veteran serving during the Vietnam Era. Robert enjoyed woodworking, cabinetry, making furniture, and an annual getaway with friends and family on Columbus Day weekends. He took great pride in restoring cars with his son, which included his 1929 Model A Ford and his blue 1967 Chevelle SS. He was a longtime active member of Faith Community Church in Hopkinton and had also recently attended the Valley Chapel in Uxbridge. Along with his wife, they enjoyed traveling and had visited all 50 states in the U.S. In addition to his wife Susan of 46 years, he is survived by his daughter, Kimberly B. Priore of N. Grafton, his son, Douglas R. and his wife Amanda Priore of Whitinsville; two sisters, Loretta McNeil of Bellingham, Elizabeth Hartwell of Sherborn, and 2 granddaughters, Jordan and Elise, and many beloved nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Nancy Galvin and his granddaughter, Sophia Priore. Visiting hours will be held on Fri. Feb. 28, 2020 from 4-8 PM in the BUMA FUNERAL HOME, 101 N. Main St. (Rt 122), Uxbridge. A memorial service will be held on Sat. Feb. 29, 2020 at 11 AM at Faith Community Church of Hopkinton, 146 East Main St., Hopkinton. Burial will be private at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association, APDA Mass. Chapter, 72 East Concord Street, Room C3, Boston, MA 02118. www.bumafuneralhome.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 26, 2020