Robert E. Qafzezi
Robert E. Qafzezi passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 in Hospice care after losing his battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 89 years old. Born in Framingham in 1931, as a lifelong resident, Bob was well known and liked around town. He worked briefly at Dennison Mfg. after graduating from Framingham High School and enlisted in the Army in 1952. Bob served in Korea during the conflict and received several commendations for his service. He was honorably discharged in 1954. Bob worked for General Motors for more than 26 years, retiring in 1991 to spend time with friends and family. He loved football and flea markets, coffee with friends and a good debate over current events. Bob, or Uncle Bobby to his nieces & nephews, was a very special man. We were fortunate to have had him in our lives & we will miss him greatly. A private graveside service will be held on Monday November 2nd at the National Cemetery in Bourne. Due to current health restrictions, there will be no wake or funeral service. In lieu of flowers, please pass on a kindness to someone in need. Please visit www.BoyleBrothers.com for further information and to offer condolences. Boyle Bros. Funeral Home of Framingham is entrusted with arrangements.

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boyle Bros Funeral Home
