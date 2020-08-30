Robert Edward "Bob" Savell, passed away peacefully at 91 years of age on August 15, 2020 in Port Charlotte, FL after a rapid onset of Covid. He and his wife, Helene, raised their children in Natick, MA, then moved to homes in in South Dennis, MA, Westboro, MA, Ft. Lauderdale, FL and Naples, FL in his retirement years. Bob leaves behind 3 daughters, Cindy Savell of Hilton Head, SC, Diane Peterson, and her husband, Charles, of Oakham, MA and Kathi Boudreau, and her husband, Mike, of Ashland, MA. He is survived by his former wife, Helene, of Naples with whom he shared 53 years of his life, and his brother, Frank, who resides in Clinton, MA. Bob also leaves behind 4 grandchildren, Laurie-Beth Peterson, and her husband, John, of Charlton, MA, Debra Montano and her husband Rene, of Paxton, MA, Thomas Peterson and his wife, Alissa, of Scarborough, ME, and Jason Boudreau of Ashland, MA, as well as six great-grandchildren, Kody & Kyle Bartkus, Madison Boudreau, Manny and Anthony Montano and Olivia Peterson, and his niece and nephew, Robin (Savell) Langberg of Lancaster, MA and Mark Savell of Hudson, MA. Sadly, Bob was predeceased by his grandson, Nick Boudreau, of Ashland, MA and his nephew, Frank "Jay" Savell of Lancaster, MA, both of whom he loved dearly. Bob will be deeply missed by the family he treasured. He is remembered by all as being a patient, quiet, caring, supportive man who lived life to the fullest and wanted to ensure that all of his family did the same. His love for being on or near the water defined most of what he did in life. He was born in Jamaica Plain, MA, entered the US Navy after graduation and became an electrical engineer working first at MIT/Lincoln Labs, then later for Digital Equipment Corp in Maynard, MA where he worked until he retired. Bob had many hobbies, many of which were enjoyed with family and friends: Sailing and racing one of his many sailboats, the first being a Sailfish that he built in the Millbrook Rd. garage, wind surfing, water skiing, clamming, bowling, golfing, flying his Cessna from Marlboro Airport, watching car races at Westboro and other speedways, and building things whether it be a house on the Cape or furniture for his kids and traveling the world with Helene, but he was always just as happy to be sitting on a beach in Dennisport, Cape Cod or in Naples, FL. There will be no calling hours or services in Florida. A family memorial gathering will be held in MA at some point in the future.



