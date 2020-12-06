Robert Epstein, age 78 of Framingham, passed away peacefully on November 29, 2020 with family by his side. Bobby leaves behind his wife Carol, his daughter Wendi Hutchinson and son in law Mark of Milford, his sister Gail Wilner and her husband Michael of Southborough, and his son in-law Jay Lewis of Peabody. He is predeceased by his daughter Pamela Lewis. He was Uncle Bobby to Carrie and Zeev Stegman of New York and their daughters and Howard and Maria Wilner of Sudbury and their children. He was a wonderful papa to Amanda and Joshua Lewis and Andrew and Tyler Hutchinson. He is also survived by his step children Julie and David Zirlen of Natick and their children and Kerri and Jonathan Steinberg of Marlborough and their daughters. As the Benefits and Housing Coordinator at Advocates, Inc. it was very important to Bobby to be able to assist people with physical and mental health challenges to find housing and supports. Bob was also in real estate management for 40 years. He loved spending time in the sun especially in Ogunquitm, ME. Above all, the most important thing in his life was his family. At a moments notice Bobby was there to guide and support his loved ones. Bobby made sure he always attended Amandas recitals, Joshs hockey games, and Andrew and Tylers events at Crossroads. The most important part of his life was to be able to participate in all of his grandchildrens activities as he was so proud of these moments. Bobby was so loved by so many and will be deeply missed and forever in his loved ones hearts. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Crossroads School, 295 Donald Lynch Boulevard, Marlborough, MA 01772. Arrangements under the direction of Stanetsky Memorial Chapels, Brookline.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store