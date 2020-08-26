Robert F. Bissonnette Jr., 77 of Ashland passed away Monday Aug 24th after a period of declining health.
Born in Framingham, he was the son of the late Robert and Rosario (Federico) Bissonnette.
Robert was the devoted husband of Valerie (Johnson) Bissonnette for 56 years.
He was a longtime employee of the Town of Framingham Parks and Rec. Dept.
A devoted husband and father, he was an avid fisherman who passed along his love of fishing to his two sons.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Anthony Bissonnette of Southborough, and Robert Bissonette of Fitchburg, two grandchildren, Crystal and Brandon, and his siblings, Ralph, Rose, Beverly, Cathy, and Patty.
Visiting hours will be held Saturday Aug 29th from 1:00-3:00 PM in the Matarese Funeral Home, 325 Main St. Ashland.
Please visit www.mataresefuneral.com
for visiting hour guidelines.