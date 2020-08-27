1/
Robert F. Bissonnette Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert F. Bissonnette Jr., 77 of Ashland passed away Monday Aug 24th after a period of declining health.
Born in Framingham, he was the son of the late Robert and Rosario (Federico) Bissonnette.
Robert was the devoted husband of Valerie (Johnson) Bissonnette for 56 years.
He was a longtime employee of the Town of Framingham Parks and Rec. Dept.
A devoted husband and father, he was an avid fisherman who passed along his love of fishing to his two sons.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Anthony Bissonnette of Southborough, and Robert Bissonette of Fitchburg, two grandchildren, Crystal and Brandon, and his siblings, Ralph, Rose, Beverly, Cathy, and Patty.
Visiting hours will be held Saturday Aug 29th from 1:00-3:00 PM in the Matarese Funeral Home, 325 Main St. Ashland.
Please visit www.mataresefuneral.com for visiting hour guidelines.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Matarese Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Matarese Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc.
325 Main St
Ashland, MA 01721
(508) 881-1444
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Matarese Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved