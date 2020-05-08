|
|
Robert F. Burgess, 80, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 5th, 2020 at St. Patricks Manor in Framingham, MA after a short term illness and complications due to COVID-19. Robert served in the U.S. Navy from 1957-1961 and was employed by the Polaroid Corp for 40 years. Robert was born in Cambridge, MA the son of the late, John and Helen (Kibandis) Burgess. He is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Kathleen (Joyce) Burgess of Marlborough and formerly of County Galway, Ireland, four loving daughters, Kathleen Rusch and her husband Timothy of Framingham, Nancy Bowen and her husband Steve of Littleton, Linda Ward and her husband Douglas of Grafton and Diane Cavaco and her husband Jeff of Boylston; nine grandchildren, Kelly Cartagena-Rusch, Lisa Rusch, Steven, Daniel and Brian Bowen, Colleen and Erin Ward, Matthew and Joseph Cavaco; a sister Anna Kelley and her husband Vincent of Hudson and several nieces & nephews. Robert was also predeceased by a brother John Burgess He enjoyed spending time with his family, travelling, reading and attending his families sporting events. Robert was a long term resident of Marlborough MA and was a devoted usher at St. Matthias Parish in Marlborough for many years. A private burial will be held in Evergreen Cemetery Marlborough. The Short & Rowe Funeral Home, 95 West Main Street, Marlborough, MA is in care of the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial please visit, www.shortandrowefuneralhome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 8, 2020