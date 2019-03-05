Robert F. Donnell, 48, a resident of Spencer for several years and former resident of Framingham, passed away peacefully, Saturday, March 2, 2019 with his loving family by his side. Born in Cambridge, he was the beloved partner and best friend to Bethanne Whitney and the devoted son of Melvin and Mary Anne (Toomey) Donnell of Framingham. He was a graduate of Keefe Tech High School and worked as an independent contractor. He was a loyal Boston Sports Fan and loved his Patriots Football. In addition to his partner and parents, he is survived by his two beautiful daughters, Samantha and Cailyn; his loving aunt, Catherine Duncan of Warren; his siblings, Joseph Donnell and his partner Beth of Framingham, Michael Donnell and his wife Sharon, Vance Donnell and his wife Heather, all of Kissimmee, FL, William Donnell and his wife Carrie of Clairmont, FL, and Sharon Mulcahey and her husband John of Blackstone; as well as several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 4 | 7 PM at the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech Street, (corner of Union Ave.), Framingham. His funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday at 10 AM in St. George Church, 75 School St., Framingham. Burial will follow at St. Stephen Cemetery, Framingham. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in Bobs name to St. Jude Childrens Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, . To leave a message of condolence, sign the online guestbook or directions, please visit www.nortonfuneral home.com. Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary