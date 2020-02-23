|
Robert F. Grout , 94, of Natick and formerly of Sherborn and Medway, passed away February 21, 2020 at Mary Ann Morse Nursing Home in Natick. Born in Natick, he was the son of the late Hilda (Borgeson) and Francis Grout. He was the husband of 64 years to the late Jean N. (Geldert) Grout. Robert was a 7th generation farmer at his family's Grout Farm in Sherborn. He was dedicated to being a hard worker all his life. Robert had an interest in reading and learning about antique tractors and was an avid sports fan. He is survived by four children, Keith Grout of Millville, Bruce Grout and his wife, Deborah of Marshfield, Brad Grout and his wife, Deborah of Ashland and Sandra Gelt and her husband, James of Arizona. He also leaves behind 6 grandchildren as well as 5 great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his daughter Linda Grout. A funeral home service will be held on February 25 at 10 a.m. at the Chesmore Funeral Home of Holliston, 854 Washington St. (Rt.16) Holliston, Ma. www.ChesmoreFuneralHome.com Private interment will be held at a later date.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 23, 2020