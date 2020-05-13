|
Robert F. Higgins Jr., Age 72 of Marlborough passed away May 8, 2020 from complications of Covid-19. Beloved son of the late Robert and Norma (Goodwin) Higgins of Natick. Survived by his three older sisters: Nancy (Robert) Bolton of Northampton, Jacqueline (Paul) Hale of Hubbardston, and Marilyn (Alan) Huston of Keene, NH. Also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. All will miss him enormously. Predeceased by his former wife, Janis Woodward, with whom he remained close. Bobby was a 1966 graduate of Natick High School. His first job was at Stop and Shop in Natick while in high school and he later worked delivering auto parts to various garages in MetroWest. In recent years, while he was a member of Employment Options, Inc., he drove the van transporting clients to job sites. Bobby met lifes challenges with good cheer and a ready smile. Robert was always outgoing and quick to offer help to those in need. He leaves behind many longtime friends from Natick, Marlboro, Options, GGCF, and Marlboro Hills where he spent the last year of his life. The family would like to thank Gary Mach for the invaluable support he gave Bobby over the years. We are also grateful to all the workers, whose names we dont know, who provided assistance to Bobby. Due to current restrictions, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bobs memory may be made to Employment Options, Inc. at https://www.employmentoptions.org. For online condolences visit www.slatteryfuneralhome.com/
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 13, 2020