Robert F. Irwin age 84, of Burlington and long-time resident of Framingham, passed away on April 22, 2020 after a brief episode of COVID-19. Devoted husband of Barbara (Foley) for 46 years. Born in Boston, he was the son of the late Raymond and Helen (Hebron) Irwin. Loving father of Shaun and his wife Ana of Burlington, MA, Brian and his wife Shannon of Naperville, IL, and Kevin and his wife Karen of London, England. Loving grandfather of Alison and Colin of Burlington, Everleigh, Finnegan, and Beckett of Naperville, and Leila and Kai of London. He was predeceased by his sister, Patricia Irwin of Dracut, MA and his brother, David (survived by his widow Dorothy) of Lynn, MA. Growing up in the Mission Hill section of Boston, Bob was active in the band and the choir at Mission Church and graduated from Mission Church High School. He served in the Navy during the Korean War. He was a member of Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 39, Randolph. Bob worked in transportation. He started at Checker Taxi in Boston as a driver, dispatcher and Chief Dispatcher. He worked as a driver and Operations Manager for Copley Motor Tours. For almost 20 years, Bob was a tour driver for Gray Line Tours of Boston. During this same time period, he was the Secretary/Treasurer of Amalgamated Transit Union, Local 1548. Later, Bob created and operated the Commercial Drivers License course at the New England Shelter for Homeless Veterans in Boston, training men and women to operate large trucks and buses. Bob then went to work as a driver and then a trainer for Local Motion of Boston. Due to the current health crisis, services will remain private. A memorial of his life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Disabled American Veterans (https://www.ihelpveterans. org/) State House, Room 546, Boston, MA 02133. Arrangements made by the Greely Funeral Home, 212 Washington Street, Gloucester. To leave a message of condolence or share a memory, visit www.greelyfuneralhome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 24, 2020