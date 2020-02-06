|
|
Robert Francis McHugh of Natick February 1, 2020. Devoted father of Robert McHugh of Blackstone and Patrick Manning of Natick. Brother of Dorothy MacGregor, Arthur McHugh, Louise Movsessian, Michael O. McHugh and his wife Nancy, James McHugh and his wife Barbara, Anita Lahey, Mary Eleen Fiorillo and her husband Stephen and the late Helen Jones, Katherine Long, William, Joseph, Theodore McHugh. Former husband of Linda (Marso) Ryan of Sherborn. Son of the late Arthur and Dorothy (Leroy) McHugh. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours in the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home 4 Park Street NATICK COMMON on Saturday February 8th from 12-4pm. Followed by a Funeral Service at 4pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Army Veteran. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Mr. McHugh may be made to PO Box 758516 Topeka, KS 66675. For directions and guestbook please visit www.everettfuneral.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 6, 2020