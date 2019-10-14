|
|
Robert F. OMalley, 76, of Hudson, passed away unexpectedly at Marlborough Hospital on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He is together again with his beloved wife Mary (Murphy) OMalley, who predeceased him in 2014. Bob was born on April 5, 1943 in Fitchburg, MA, a son of the late James J. and Elizabeth (Haley) OMalley. He graduated from Ayer high School and went on turn earn his bachelors degree from St. Anslem College and a masters degree from Anna Maria College. He bravely served his nation in combat from 1968 until 1970 in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, earning several commendations and the rank of Sergeant. He has resided in Hudson since 1976 when he moved from Shirley, MA. Bob served his community as a Probation Officer for 36 years, retiring as the Chief Probation Officer at the Marlborough District Courts. He was a longtime member of Saint Michael Parish in Hudson, where he also served in various roles for the St. Vincent De Paul Society. Bob is survived by his son, Frank OMalley of Hudson; his grandchildren Lauren, Timothy and Daniel OMalley also of Hudson, MA and his niece, Maureen Buck of Fairbanks, AK. In addition to his wife and parents he was also predeceased by his siblings, James OMalley and Mary Buck. Relatives and friends are invited to a period of calling hours from 5 pm until 8 pm on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at TIGHE HAMILTON REGIONAL FUNERAL HOME. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 am on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Saint Michael Parish, 21 Manning St., Hudson, MA; followed by interment at Saint Michael Cemetery in Hudson. In lieu of flowers donation can be made in memory of Robert F. OMalley to Special Olympics Massachusetts, 512 Forest St, Marlborough, MA 01752; https://www.specialolympicsma.org/
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Oct. 14, 2019