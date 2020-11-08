1/1
Robert H. Marlette
Robert Henry Marlette, died peacefully on November 3, 2020 after living a full, rich life for 81 years. Bob was born in Oneonta, NY, the son of Herbert Theodore and Mildred Mabel Mather Marlette. He is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 42 years, Marilyn (Krause) and his first wife, Sarah (Pierce) Dragt. He was the devoted and adoring father to eight children: Laurie (Don) Rasbridge, John (Sheryl) Marlette, Jeff (Debi) Marlette, Tom (Kim) Marlette, Lynne Marlette, Gillian (Gennaro) DellaCioppa, Scott Marlette and Lisa (Gavin) Grant. He was also the proudest possible Grandpa to Abby (Ryan) Mahoney, Martha Rasbridge, Carlee Marlette, Hannah Marlette, Emily Marlette, Jacob Rasbridge, Robert Alexander Marlette, Michael Marlette, Sophia and Katie DellaCioppa and Eli and Evelyn Grant. Bob worked for 27 years as a CPA, retiring as a partner from Deloitte. Thereafter, he worked as a financial consultant and CFO. He had a deep faith in God and was active in church his entire life, most recently worshiping at Pilgrim Church in Sherborn. His love for music was cultivated by singing and ringing in the Chancel and Bell Choirs at Church and as a member of the Highland Glee Club. He served both of these organizations for years as a volunteer, mostly in finance. Bob had a passion for Gods creation, whether exploring the national parks of the North American West or local waterways in his kayak, hiking extensively throughout New England or chopping wood. He also enjoyed genealogy and family history as well as travel to Europe and the Middle East. If you choose, donations to honor Bobs memory may be made to Pilgrim Church, P O Box 322, Sherborn, MA 01770 or the Scholarship Fund of the Highland Glee Club, c/o Jay Paap, 351 Waban Avenue Waban, MA 02468-1349. Due to COVID-19, no services are planned at this time. His final resting place will be in the family plot in Mt. Vision, NY. Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Chesmore Funeral Home of Hopkinton, www.ChesmoreFuneralHome.com.

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
