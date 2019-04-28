|
|
Robert H. Bob Sauer, Jr, 89, died peacefully in the care and comfort of his family on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from complications following a courageous struggle with diabetes. He was born in St. Albans Long Island, New York the son the late Robert H. Sauer, Sr and Emily (Strobel) Sauer. Bob is survived by his beloved and devoted wife of 67 years, Valerie A. (Vincent) Sauer of Framingham. Loving father of Valerie A. Hughes and her husband John Hughes of Natick; Robert H Sauer, III of Brockton; Peter D. Sauer and his wife Kendra Sauer of Marlborough; Ericha F. Stearns and her husband John Stearns of Medway and Christopher D. Sauer of Medway. Brother of Gladys Hardy of Suffield, CT; Donald Sauer of Harwinton, CT; Joan Hauser of Agawam and the late Marjorie Smyth. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Bob has been a resident of Framingham for 67 years and also resided in Natick for several years. He spent his formative years in Enfield, CT and attended Loomis Chafee School in Windsor, CT He completed his studies and graduated from Springfield Technical High School. He served an apprenticeship with the Watertown Arsenal and received his certificate as a Registered Engineer. He served our country proudly as a Staff Sergeant with the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the Chapter 114 of Natick and served as a Past Commander. Bob was also associated with the American Legion in Natick. He had a long and distinguished career as a Mechanical Engineer in the field of Diamond Tool Design. He was associated for several years with BLH Electronics in Waltham as the Supervisor of Mechanical Methods and Chief Tool Designer. He became the Manager of the Machine Department Operations for the company in 1978. He continued his career with Crafts Precision Industries of Canton where he retired as the Engineering and Quality Control Manager. Upon his retirement, not one to sit idle, he was associated with Alaska Diesel in Andover. He loved deep sea fishing, tinkering on his cars and was always looking for a project to do around the house. He was a humble and kind man, always ready to lend a hand to anyone who needed help. Bob was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather to his family and always enjoyed having them around his home, especially during the 4th of July. He was a patriotic gentleman and would always show his pride to his country in a quiet manner. He will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew him. Visitations will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Road (off Rte. 30), Cochituate Village, Wayland. Family and friends are invited to his funeral services on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 10:00 am at the funeral home. Interment will be held at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne later in the day. For those who desire, in lieu of flowers gifts in Bobs memory may be sent to the American Diabetes Assoc, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202 or to a charity that benefits animals. For condolences and directions please visit www. johncbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 28, 2019