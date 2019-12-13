|
|
Robert H. Titus, 62, of Southborough passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019 surrounded by his beloved family. He was the Cherished husband of Ilene (Wanat) Titus. He was born to the late William S. Titus and Lucille (Denton) Titus of Butler, PA. He graduated from Syosset High School, New York, and earned his Bachelor's in Mechanical Engineering 1982 and Masters in Electrical Engineering 1989 from Worcester Polytechnic Institute. Robert was employed by Raytheon, Digital Equipment Corporation and finally Intel Corporation until his retirement in 2015. Robert had many hobbies and passions including Downhill Skiing, Biking, Hiking, Camping, SCUBA, Auto Mechanics, and Carpentry. Robert was Scoutmaster of Troop 92 of Southborough from 1999 to 2002. He spent much of his free time volunteering including as the Chairman of the Southborough Affordable Housing Partnership Committee. In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by his Aunt Joan Chew; children, Robert Titus and his Wife Lindsey, Kellie Blakesley (Timothy Ryan), Kimberly Darcy and her husband Patr- ick; grandchildren, Darin Ryan and his Wife Kate, Tyler Darcy and Fiance Megan Piso, Jarrett Darcy, and Savannah Titus; great grandchildren, Deacon, Donavan, and Hazel Ryan; sister-in-law, Brenda Downey and her fianc, Raymond Collie; brother-in-laws, Edmund Wanat and his wife Tiffany, and James Wanat; nephews, William Titus and Danny Downey; nieces, Angela Downey and Lily Wilkinson. In addition to his father, he is predeceased by his brother William B. Titus, and granddaughter, Kayla Blakesley. Visiting hours will be held at the Morris Funeral Home, 40 Main Street, Southborough on Sunday, December 15, from Noon to 1:30 p.m., with a memorial service immediately following the visitation. Memorial contributions may be sent in Roberts name to Alzheimers Foundation of America, 322 8th Ave, 16th floor, NY,NY 10001; alzfdn.org. To leave words of condolence to the family please visit www.morriswSouthborough funeral.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Dec. 13, 2019