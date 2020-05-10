|
|
Robert (Bob) I. Begg, known to most as "Beggsy", 87, of Harwich, MA died on April 27, 2020 at Cape Cod Hospital after a short illness. The son of Ruby Stolkes, he was born in Tewksbury, MA in 1932, and raised in Clinton, MA. At the age of 15, he joined the National Guard. After completing 4 years of service, he was then drafted into the Army during the Korean War. He was very proud of his years of service to his country. Bob moved to Hudson, MA and was married to Jean (Schiappa) Graves from 1957- 1976, together they had 2 sons. Bob was remarried in 1980 to Margaret E. Begg (deceased) and became a proud outlaw of the Lane clan. They moved from Hudson to Cape Cod where they built their lives together and quickly became well known and highly regarded within the Orleans community. He was a painter with AJ Lane Construction Co. but had many other professions including being one of the 3 original owners of the BCL Bar & Lounge in Hudson MA. He was also a long time, high ranking member of the ELKS. Bob was incredibly kind and fun-loving. He had a quick wit and was always smiling and joking. He was the life of the party and had a unique talent of playing the spoons. Bob could have you rolling with laughter by simply putting on a hand puppet and bringing it to life. He enjoyed packing up the jeep on an early Sunday morning and heading out to the dunes at Nauset Outer beach for the day. He was loved by all who were fortunate enough to know him. Bob is preceded in death by his wife Margaret E. Begg. He is survived by his children: Robert and Maureen Begg, John Begg and Nicole Stevens, Sean and Anne Hansbury, Kelly and Shannon Hansbury and Dawn Baker. He also leaves behind many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and family that he adored. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. For online condolences please visit: www.nickersonfunerals.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 10, 2020