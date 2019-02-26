|
Robert Bob J. Daly, Jr., age 66, passed away peacefully at his home in Pardeeville on Saturday, February 23, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Bob was born on April 6, 1952, in Somerville, MA, the son of Robert and Ann (Canney) Daly, Sr. He married Christine Rogers on June 18, 1971, in Natick, MA. Bob was employed by the Wisconsin Dells Police Department from 1975-1980, the Portage Police Department from 1980-2005, retiring as a Detective Lieutenant, followed by 10 years with the Wisconsin Division of Gaming. He loved spending time with his grandchildren on Park Lake. Bob was a member of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Portage. He was an avid curler and member of the Portage Curling Club. He also enjoyed softball and baseball, especially coaching the Silver Bullets. He is survived by his wife, Christine Daly of Pardeeville; children, Michael (Amanda) Daly of Edgerton, Melissa (Joel) Leeland and Erin Daly, both of Portage; grandchildren, Abigail, Marta and Charlotte Leeland, Liberty, Clover and Declan Daly; brothers, Ed (Ann) Daly, Mike Daly; sisters, Peg (Dennis) Canfield, Nancy (Kevin) Kelley, Marianne Daly; other dear relatives and many close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Portage on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., with Fr. Gary Krahenbuhl presiding. Private inurnment will be at a later date. Visitation will be at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage on Friday, March 1, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Portage or the . Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 26, 2019