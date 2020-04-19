Home

Ponte Vedra Valley Funeral Home
4750 Palm Valley Road
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082
(904) 285-1130
Robert "Bob" J. Kinz, 82, of Ponte Vedra, FL, and Framingham, MA, passed at home on April 11, 2020. Bob will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Beatta Kinz (Traulsen Ballard); son, Steven (Lucia); daughter, Susan (John) Maggioni; son, Douglas (Kim); stepdaughters, Bethany and Brenda Ballard. He will also be fondly remembered by his fifteen grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; former spouse, Jean Kinz; and nieces and nephews. Bob is predeceased by his daughter, Kathleen; brother, Joseph; and sister, Rita Clisbee Noll. Remembrances can be made via Ponte Vedra Valley at www.pontevedravalley.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 19, 2020
