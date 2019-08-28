Home

Robert J. Lynch


1956 - 2019
Robert J. Lynch Obituary
Robert J. Lynch, 63, of Wrentham, MA., died Sunday, August 25, 2019 at his home. Born in Marlborough, he was the son of the late Donald W. Lynch, Sr. and Aline G. (Dupuis) Lynch and the brother of the late William and Donald Lynch, Jr. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Marina Glennon-Lynch of Marlborough, his niece, Catie Glennon of Marlborough, his sisters, Anne Marie Lynch of Marlborough, Doris Romer and her husband Richard of Grafton, Mary Spencer and her husband Jim of Hudson and Susan Teele and her partner Doug Mattox of Marlborough and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his housemates and extended family, the devoted and loving caregivers at the Wrentham Developmental Center. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Matthias Church, 409 Hemenway St., Marlborough, MA. Burial will follow at St. Marys Cemetery, Beach St., Marlborough, MA. Donations in Roberts memory may be made to Wrentham Developmental Center, 131 Emerald St., Wrentham, MA 02093. Arrangements are under the direction of the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 28, 2019
