Robert J. 'Bob' Manion, 86, died Thursday July 2, 2020 after a period of failing health. He was the husband of the late Barbara R. (Shaw) Manion who died in 2000. They were married for 45 years. He was born in Woburn, the son of the late William and Alice (Loughlin) Manion and lived in Marlborough for over 60 years. Bob worked in the maintenance department for the Raytheon Corp. in Sudbury for many years, retiring in 1995. He volunteered numerous hours at the Salvation Army in Natick. He was a member of the former St. Ann's Church in Marlborough and was currently a member of the Immaculate Conception Church. He is survived by two sons; Robert Manion Jr. and his wife Yanwen of Malden, Kevin Manion, two daughters; Mary Jane Garcia and her husband Wilfredo, Kathleen Grieve and her husband Tim of Berlin, six grandchildren, three great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. His funeral will be held on Thursday July 9 at 11:00 a.m. in the Immaculate Conception Church, 11 Prospect St. Marlborough. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Waltham.



