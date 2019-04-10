|
|
Robert John Salvi, 79, of Dennis, MA, formerly of Framingham, passed away on Sunday April 7, 2019 surrounded by his devoted family. He was the loving husband of Egle Aggie (Simoncelli) Salvi. They would have celebrated 59 years of marriage in May. Bob was born and raised in Framingham, the oldest son of the late Albino and Della (Vincini) Salvi. He was a graduate of Framingham High School and went on to attend the Framingham Police Academy. Bob proudly served in the National Guard before serving on the Framingham Police Force for 20 years, retiring as a detective in 1984. While living and working in Framingham, Bob was active in many organizations including the Knights of Columbus, Boys in Green, Columbus Club, and the Framingham Council. When he retired and moved to the Cape, Bob enjoyed playing golf and worked part time at three golf courses in Dennis. He was very athletic, loved sports, and was a beloved fan of the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots. Bob also enjoyed traveling and the beach, especially the beach in Aruba which was one of his favorite destinations. In addition to his wife Aggie, he is survived by his three daughters: Tamara (Kenneth) Padula, Terry (David) McLaughlin, and Tina (Stephen) McAndrew, and ten adored grandchildren: Michael, Andrew, Rachel and Emily Padula; Robert and Ryan McLaughlin; and Isabella, John, Colette, and Teresa McAndrew. Bob is also survived by his two brothers Roy (Carol) Salvi and Kevin (Mary) Salvi; his sister-in-law Paula Simoncelli and brother-in-law Raymond (Theresa) Simoncelli. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held Friday, April 12 from 9-10:30 a.m. at Doane Beal & Ames Funeral Home, 729 Route 134, South Dennis, MA 02660. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Cape, 468 Stony Brook Road in Brewster with burial at Oak Ridge Cemetery in South Dennis. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or online at https://www.stjude.org. For online condolences please visit www.doanebeal amesdennis.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 10, 2019