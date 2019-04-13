Robert J. Tota, 87, a lifelong resident of Natick died Wednesday, April 10, 2019 surrounded by his loving family following a lengthy illness. Bob was the son of Italian immigrants Paul & Maria (Giove) Tota, and the beloved husband of Barbara A. (Owen) Tota for 61 years. After high school Bob served his country honorably in the Air Force during the Korean War. When he returned home, he went to barber school and joined the family barber shop in Framingham eventually starting his own in Saxonville. He was a lifetime member of the Natick Elks #1425, and bowled with the Marche Bowling League for 60 yrs. Bob enjoyed many trips to PEI, New Brunswick, and Long Island New York. In his later years, happiness was being at home with his family around the kitchen table. A loving family man, besides his wife Barbara he is survived by his children, Michael Tota & Patty Gaines of Framingham, Sylvia Kelley & her husband Paul of Framingham, Patty Morrow & her husband William of Framingham, and Paula Parks & her husband John of Natick, his ado red grandchildren, Christina, Derick, Michael, and Shawn, his great granddaughter, Alyssa, and many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings, Michael, Stephen, Bruna, Sarah, and Lucy. Family and friends will honor and remember Bobs life by gathering for visiting hours in the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home, 11 Lincoln St. Framingham on Tuesday, April 16th from 5-8 P.M. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Stephens Church, 251 Concord St. Framingham on Wednesday morning at 10 oclock. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers remembrances may be made in Bobs name to: The American Heart Asssociation, www.heart.org. For directions and online tributes, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com. Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary