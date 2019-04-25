|
Robert L. Davis, 79, passed away peacefully at home with his loving family by his side on Saturday, April 20, 2019. He was born in Boston, MA on February 8, 1940, the son of the late Raymond L. and Myrtle E. (Lueth) Davis. After graduating from Westwood High School, Robert attended Northeastern University and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1965. He married the love of his life, Ellen (Milley) in May of 1964 and together they shared a loving marriage of 55 years. Robert went on to attend the American Graduate School for International Commerce, and received his Bachelors of Foreign Trade degree in 1965. He eventually received his Masters of Arts in Political Science in June of 1969. In 1971, one of the highlights of his life was buying his young family a farm in Barre, Massachusetts, where for 10 years lasting memories and lifelong friendships were made. Robert taught at Hopkinton High School (MA) from 1965 to 1981. He moved his family to Maine in 1981 where he worked for Maine Tool & Supply Co. He later joined his brother-in-law, Steve, as partner at Engineered Products Co. a contractor supply and diamond concrete cutting business in Portland. In Roberts earlier years, his interests were in current events, music, photography, reading, natural history, and he enjoyed mountain climbing, canoeing, tennis and horseback riding. In 2006, he retired. At that time, he would enjoy spending summers on the shore of Moosehead Lake and spending time with his family. Robert is survived by his wife; his daughter Tamara Davis Stockwell; his sons Bryce L. Davis and wife Julie, and Brett P. Davis and wife Amy; his grandchildren, Tyler Stockwell, Connor Stockwell, Brady Stockwell, Jacob Small and Nicholas Small; his brother Raymond (Roy) L. Davis and sister-in-law Kathleen (Kay); his brother-in-law Stephen Milley and sister-in-law Bette; his nephews, Glenn Davis, Scott Davis, Ronald Milley III and wife Annie; his nieces, Jennifer Milley Gregor and husband Bill; Lori Davis Bukowski; his longtime friend from boyhood, Daniel J. Mahoney and his wife Mary. He was predeceased by his parents. Friends and family are invited to share their memories and offer their condolences by visiting Roberts online guestbook at www. lindquistfuneralhome.com. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation from 4pm to 7pm on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Lindquist Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11am on Friday, April 26, 2019 at the First Congregational Church in North Yarmouth, Maine. A committal will immediately follow at Riverside Cemetery in Yarmouth. Then, there will be Celebration of Life at Val Halla in Cumberland. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Lindquist Funeral Home, 1 Mayberry Ln., Yarmouth, Maine, 04096. 846-4011.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 25, 2019