Robert "Bob" L. Lussier, 77, of Berlin, Ma, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family at Marlborough Hospital, on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Calling hours will be held from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Tighe Hamilton Regional Funeral Home, 50 Central St., Hudson, MA; immediately followed by a Celebration of his life in the funeral home at 11 a.m. Burial will be private at a later time. Please visit www.tighehamilton.com for the complete obituary.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 1, 2020
