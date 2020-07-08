1/
Robert L. Rossi
Robert Louis Rossi, 75, a lifelong Framingham resident died unexpectedly July 3, 2020. Predeceased by his parents, Louis and Mary (Bersanini) Rossi of Framingham. Robert, better known as Bobby or the 'Fonz' enjoyed riding his motorcycle, listening to country music, and was an avid Boston sports fan and a devoted friend. He worked for many years in the carpet industry, The Union House Restaurant and Rosewood Management. He leaves behind his longtime partner, Mildred Louise Dolan, and his lifelong friends the Ottaviani family. Due to the current health restrictions, Bobbys life will be honored and remembered privately with a graveside service at St. Tarcisius Cemetery. Arrangements by the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home of Framingham. For online tributes, or to share a memory kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
