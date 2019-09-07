|
Robert L. Walker, III, 30, of Natick, MA, a beloved son, father and brother, died unexpectedly Sunday, Sept- ember 1st, 2019. He is survived by his mother, Jacqueline Galvin of Natick, MA, brother John (JD) Galvin, sisters Kayla Blease, Amy Cusatti and the late Candace Walker. He was predeceased by his father, the late Robert L. Walker Jr of Southborough, MA. Grandson of Rose Walker of Southborough, the late Robert L. Walker and the late Nancy and John Galvin. Robbie is also survived by aunts and uncles; Barbara Galvin, Mary and Danny Beals, Mike Blease and Bill Nicholson, John and Kelly Walker, Peter and Deana Walker, Patricia Johnson, the late Anna and Rich Bettger, niece Hannah Hernendaz and many cousins. Robbies proudest achievement was his five year old daughter, Raiden Nicole Walker. Raiden was the prized light of Robbies short life and will celebrate Robbies legacy with her mother Kiley Middleton. Robbie loved spending time with Raiden, whether it was taking her to karate classes or riding BMX. Robbie always had the biggest smile when Raiden pulled off her latest BMX trick. Robbie enjoyed spending time outside with his brother and friends, fishing, riding BMX, wrestling and cheer at NHS. Robbie worked for Kaufman Construction where his carpentry skills and work ethic made him a valued employee. The countless number of friends is a true testament to the wonderful young man he was. A memorial service will be held this Sunday, September 8th at John Evertt & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park st. Natick, Ma from 10am until 12 noon. The celebration of Robbies life will continue immediately following the service at The Sons of Italy, 37 Washington Ave, Natick, Ma. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the: In memory of Robbie Walker (gofundme) fund, (a trust fund for Raiden).
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Sept. 7, 2019