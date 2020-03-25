|
Robert L. White, 91, former sixty year resident of Sudbury, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, following an illness. Born on June 25, 1928 in Lynchburg, Virginia, he was the son of Robert and Bessie (Mountcastle) White. Robert was the father of three children, Sharon Memet of New Jersey, Susan Segien of Marlborough, and Robert G. White of Sudbury. Robert was the proud grandfather of Carrie & Luke Memet, Craig & Keith Segien and Jessica White, as well as three great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his adored wife of 42 years, Joan (Poggeman) White, in 1999, and by his younger brother, Donald E. White. Robert graduated from E.C. Glass High School in 1946 and then went on to enlist in the United States Army. During his time in the army he taught optical and radar systems. In 1951, Robert attended M.I.T. under a G.I. Bill. After graduating M.I.T. in 1955, he went on to work for M.I.T. as an engineer in the Instrumentation Lab. Robert worked with a team on all of the Apollo missions, guidance, and navigation for NASA under the direction of Charles S. Draper. Robert was a member of the Knights of Columbus and was a former board member at Sudbury Swim and Tennis Club for 40 years. Upon his retirement, he was bestowed an Award of Achievement and Lifetime Membership. He was also a proud member of Our Lady of Fatima Church. Robert had accomplished incredible things in his lifetime, and will forever be missed. Funeral services and interment at Mount Wadsworth Cemetery in Sudbury will be private. Memorial contributions may be made in Roberts honor to Salvation Army: salvationarmyusa.org/give. For additional information and guestbook please visit: Duckett-Waterman.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 25, 2020