Robert Mario Centamore, 76, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019. Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Saint Mary Mother of the Church in Garner, NC. A reception will immediately follow in Saint Joseph's Hall at the church. Private interment will be held at Saint Bernadette Catholic Church in Fuquay-Varina, NC. Robert was born in Norfolk County, Massachusetts on June 16, 1942 to the late Sebastian and Mary Centamore. He proudly served his country in the National Guard from which he was honorably discharged. A devout Catholic, Robert was a faithful communicant of Saint Mary Mother of the Church in Garner. Robert is survived by his wife of 50 years, Margaret Centamore; daughter, Deborah Convery and husband, Kevin of Framingham, MA; son, John Centamore and wife, Jackie of Cary, NC; grandchildren, Julia and Bella Convery, Sebastian and Caitlin Centamore; aunt, Grace Brooks of Quincy, MA; and host of many friends and acquaintances. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Robert's memory to Saint Mary Mother of the Church: 1008 Vandora Springs Rd, Garner, NC 27529. Arrangements by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner, NC. Online condolences may be made at www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on June 5, 2019