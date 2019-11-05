|
|
Robert Bob Mann passed away peacefully at his home in Concord, MA on Friday, November 1, 2019. Born in Denver in 1937 and raised just outside of Washington, DC, Bob moved with his family to Massachusetts before his last year of high school. He was a graduate of Framingham High School, Class of 1954. Bob was a graduate of University of MA - Amherst (B.S. Physics) in 1958, where he played lacrosse. Bob had a wonderfully varied business career. His first invention was a protective innersole for GI boots that protected soldiers from poison bamboo spikes during the Vietnam War. In the late 1960s, he opened New Englands first recycling center for glass and plastics, and developed formulas for turning them into useful products. He worked for several notable companies, including Boeing, Honeywell, Intel, and EMC, but he had a passion for entrepreneurship. He started several businesses over the years, including Meri-Kyle, Acknowledge, Western MicroSystems, and Atlon. Bob always loved to create things and could often be found among his collection of hand tools, machine tools, duct tape and piles of wood and scrap metal. He loved his technology, too, and later in life, he had a collection of laptops, desktops and tablets. He was known for his sharp wit and wry sense of hu- mor, which will be deep- ly missed. Bob was predeceased by his loving wife, Elizabeth Lacson Ramos. Bob is survived by his sister, Marilyn Monitto of Kissimmee, Florida, his six children: Kyle Mann and his wife Leslie of Sherborn, MA, Brent Mann and his wife Yuka of Mill Valley, CA, Jonathan Mann of Holliston, MA, Rebecca Queeney of Holliston, MA, Nikki Ramos-Mann of Concord, MA, and Trisha Mann of Concord, MA, and his five grandchildren: Veronica, Tyler, Evan, Kate and Sarah. Bob will be buried at a private service at the Sleepy Hollow Cemetery in Concord. Donations in Bobs memory may be made to Camp Lightbulb Ignited Spaces, 7080 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, CA 90028. Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to offer a condolence in his online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Nov. 5, 2019