Robert P. Black, 87, of Northborough, MA, passed away peacefully, on Monday, December 30, 2019, at Beaumont at Northborough, after a period of declining health. Robert was born in Charlestown, MA, on April 17, 1932, a son of the late William and Helen (McGonacle) Black. He was raised in Malden, Ma, where he graduated from High School and resided for many years. After High School, Robert enlisted in the United States Army and honorably served his Nation during the Korean War. After serving his Country, he returned home to serve his community as a United States Post Office letter carrier for over 31 years and continued working part time for T.C. Landos in Hudson after his retirement. He has resided in Hudson, Marlborough and Northborough for the past 20 years. Robert is survived by his two dau- ghters, Donna Black and Cheryl Black and his grandson, Robert Black. He also leaves his close friend Eric Fandel. A period of visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, from 10 am until 11 am at TIGHE HAMILTON REGIONAL FUNERAL HOME, 50 Central St., Hudson, MA; followed by a Funeral Service in the Funeral Home at 11 am and a procession to the Massachusettss Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Winchendon, MA for Military honors and committal services.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jan. 4, 2020