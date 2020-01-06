Home

Robert P. Siegel,, age 78 years, of Framingham, formerly of Natick on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Harriet(Feingold) Siegel. Loving father of Charles and his wife Karen, Cheryl and her wife, Brianna, and David and his wife Michelle. Adored grandfather of Avery and Sophia. He was loved by many nieces and nephews. Dear brother of the late Sybil S. Tonkonogy. Graveside services at Mishkan Tefila Memorial Park, 2619 Centre St., West Roxbury on Monday, January 6 at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Jewish Family Services of Metrowest. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jan. 6, 2020
