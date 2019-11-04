|
Robert R. Gaumond, 69, of Marlboro, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 3, in the Rose Monahan Hospice Home, Worcester, after a long illness. He leaves his brother, Richard F. Gaumond of Sturbridge and his sister, Patricia A. Gaumond of Sturbridge. He was born in Southbridge the son of the late Francois A. and Rejane G. (LeBoeuf) Gaumond. Bob received his bachelor's degree in 1972 from Assumption College and later received his master's degree in 1980 from Fitchburg State College. Bob worked at the Dollar Tree in Marlboro before retiring in recent years. He previously worked as a driver for ADESA Boston an auto auctioneer in Framingham. He was a member of the Crossroads Community Church in Framingham. In his youth Bob was an accomplished Boy Scout, achieving Eagle Scout with Gold Palm and also received the Pope Pius XII Award as an Eagle Scout. His funeral will be held on Friday, Nov. 8th, from the Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, with a Mass at 10 a.m. in Notre Dame Church of the St. John Paul II Parish, 446 Main St., Southbridge. Burial will be in St. Anne's Cemetery, Sturbridge. Calling hours in the funeral home will be held on Thursday, Nov. 7, from 5 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rose Monahan Hospice Home, 10 Judith Rd., Worcester, MA 01602 or to the St. John Paul II Food Pantry, 279 Hamilton St., Southbridge, MA 01550.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Nov. 4, 2019