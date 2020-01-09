Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duckett Funeral Home of J. S. Waterman
656 Boston Post Road
Sudbury, MA 01776
(978) 443-5777
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Reed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Reed

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Reed Obituary
Robert Reed, 75, of Sudbury, passed away January 3, 2020. Born to the late Norman F. and Charlotte (Appelt) Reed, he was the beloved husband of 46 years of the late Remedios (Trinidad) Reed; Loving father of Jennifer Bedard (Bryan); Proud grandfather of Emily and Benjamin Bedard; Cherished brother of Linda Mueller. Robert was a retired MSGT in the US Air Force and a former employee of the US Postal Service. He was an avid reader and sports enthusiast. Interment will be private. For online guest book, please visit www.Duckett-Waterman.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duckett Funeral Home of J. S. Waterman
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -