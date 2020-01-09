|
Robert Reed, 75, of Sudbury, passed away January 3, 2020. Born to the late Norman F. and Charlotte (Appelt) Reed, he was the beloved husband of 46 years of the late Remedios (Trinidad) Reed; Loving father of Jennifer Bedard (Bryan); Proud grandfather of Emily and Benjamin Bedard; Cherished brother of Linda Mueller. Robert was a retired MSGT in the US Air Force and a former employee of the US Postal Service. He was an avid reader and sports enthusiast. Interment will be private. For online guest book, please visit www.Duckett-Waterman.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jan. 9, 2020